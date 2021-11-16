Fairfax County pharmacy incorrectly administers COVID-19 vaccine to kids aged 5 to 11

A pharmacy in Fairfax County incorrectly administered the COVID-19 vaccine formulated for those 12 years and older to children aged 5 to 11 years old, according to the Fairfax County Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health.

READ MORE: Virginia pharmacy incorrectly administered COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11

KC Pharmacy, a pharmacy in Lorton, incorrectly administered the vaccine between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10 to 25 children.

The Fairfax County Health Department has reached out to the families to alert them of the mis-dosing and provide guidance.

This is the fourth instance in the DMV of a pharmacy incorrectly administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids aged 5 to 11 and the third instance in Virginia.

READ MORE: Health officials investigating second vaccine mishap in Northern Virginia

Both the Virginia Department of Health and the Fairfax County Health Department recommend that these parents review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the manufacturer (Pfizer) related to mis-dosing of COVID-19 vaccine.

Following review of the CDC guidance, parents are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician or health care provider to discuss options to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series. Based on the CDC guidance and clinical decision making, parents may choose to do one of the following:

- Restart the child’s COVID-19 vaccine series at least 21 days after the incorrect dose was given

- Proceed with the child receiving their second dose as scheduled.

READ MORE: Montgomery County elementary school students given incorrect amount of COVID-19 vaccine

KC Pharmacy, whose staff administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, has been removed from both state and federal COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Advertisement

The Health Department is now in possession of all remaining COVID-19 vaccine inventory from KC Pharmacy and the matter has been referred to the Virginia Board of Pharmacy for further investigation.