Health officials investigating second vaccine mishap in Northern Virginia

State and local health department officials are investigating after a second vaccine mishap at a Northern Virginia pharmacy.

According to a family in Ashburn, their 11-year-old son was given the wrong dosage at a CVS location, and now they’re trying to decide what to do.

The boy is one of three patients who all received the wrong COVD-19 vaccine dose from the pharmacy.

Sajeh Gill reportedly received a Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 dose that’s lower than the recommended amount when he got his shot at the Ashburn CVS.

The family says they’re waiting to hear from their pediatrician who is, in turn, waiting for guidance from the state department of health.

CVS recommended told Gill’s family – as well as the other families who received the wrong dose – that they will need to be vaccinated again.

The pharmacy says it is also reporting this event to HHS’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and is taking steps to help prevent this from occurring again.