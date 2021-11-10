Virginia pharmacy incorrectly administered COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11

The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed that a pharmacy in Loudoun County incorrectly administered the COVID-19 vaccine formulated for those 12 years and older to children aged 5-11 years old.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

VDH believes that 112 children aged 5-11 years old were impacted by this situation on Nov. 3-4 at Ted Pharmacy in Aldie, which resulted in these children receiving a lower dose than recommended.

On November 5, state and federal authorities ordered the pharmacy to discontinue administering the vaccine, and VDH subsequently collected all COVID-19 vaccines at the pharmacy.

READ MORE: About 900,000 kids got COVID-19 vaccine in first week, White House says

Officials instructed the pharmacy to notify parents about next steps, including the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding whether patients should restart the vaccine series or receive a correct second dose.

VDH is also working to contact parents and ensure they understand the guidance on next steps.

VDH has not received any other reports of pharmacies or providers administering COVID-19 vaccines formulated for 12 years and older to children 5-11 years old.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

VDH contacted other pharmacy partners with additional communication that outlined vaccine administration guidance. VDH also issued a letter to clinicians outlining information about this new vaccine formulation on Nov. 5, which was drafted prior to receiving this report.