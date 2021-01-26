COVID-19 vaccine centers opening at Baltimore Convention Center, Six Flags in Bowie

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday that the state will be setting up a total of six mass COVID-19 vaccinations sites – starting with the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags in Bowie.

The initial sites will be set up by Feb. 5, according to the governor, followed by M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore when the state has access to more vaccine doses.

These centers will be open to all Maryland residents, the governor said.

Ultimately, he said, similar sites will be established on the Eastern Shore, and in Western and Southern Maryland.

National Guard members previously deployed for security in D.C. following the Capitol riots, will now be committed to the state’s vaccine campaign, the governor said.

The announcements came during Hogan’s update on the state’s battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened nearly 350,000 and led to the deaths of nearly 7,000.

Health officials noted that in contrast to some states’ experience, Maryland has seen little waste in its vaccine supply, with the exception of one mechanical failure in a unity.

According to the state, 95 percent of its doses have been "allocated, deployed, and delivered to vaccinators."

The governor noted that the demand for the vaccine greatly outstrips the supply, and Maryland has only been allocated 10,000 doses per day for the 2 million residents included in phase one of the vaccination campaign.

Nevertheless, private partners who are assisting in the vaccination effort – CVS and Walgreens specifically – have completed their work in nursing home clinics, and are moving on to assisted living facilities.

