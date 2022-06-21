COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 now available in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for kids as young as six months old.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer last week and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave their approval over the weekend.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says nationwide, about 18 million children, six months through five-years-old, are now eligible for the child-size doses the shots.

Vaccinations are expected to ramp up Tuesday with the White House making about 10 million doses available with more to come.

Umeh says in the District, the vaccines will be made available in all eight wards beginning at 10 a.m.

According to D.C. Health officials, parents will need to show proof of District residency for the vaccines. Umeh says the vaccines will also be available "at select pharmacies for children three and up."

In Maryland, the state expects to get about 65,000 doses initially with more on the way. They’ll be available at pediatric practices, local health departments, federally qualified health centers and many pharmacies.

In Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health says they are urging parents to talk with their pediatricians, or another healthcare provider, because they "anticipate pediatricians and family care physicians will be administering the majority of the vaccinations." Parents can also check the VDH website to search for vaccination opportunities, Umeh says.

Health officials are pointing out that most pharmacies will only be able to offer the vaccine to kids three years or older, so parents need to talk to their child’s pediatrician.

Now this expanded access to the vaccine for the youngest population is coming as the U.S. continues to see more than 100,000 new COVID infections every day.

It’s the highest number since February and health officials say hospitalizations are starting to rise.

Public health officials are now making a big push to convince skeptical parents to vaccinate their young children.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit one of the eight vaccine clinics in D.C. Tuesday to highlight the rollout of the vaccines.