COVID-19 vaccination appointments to open for Fairfax County Public Schools employees starting Thursday

Fairfax County Public Schools announced Wednesday that several thousand COVID-19 vaccination appointments will now be available to school district employees starting on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Inova and Fairfax County canceled appointments due to limited supply following a nationwide shortage of the vaccine.

FCPS officials say they are now working with Inova and Fairfax County to reschedule appointments that were canceled.

Officials say several thousand appointments will be open Thursday, January 28 through Sunday, January 31.

FCPS shared the following information about the appointments on their website:

"Some employees will receive an email from the Fairfax County Health Department inviting them to schedule one of these appointments. The email will invite you to register through a health department link. This email will come to the address you provided during your original registration.

We know this will not completely alleviate the continued challenges of vaccine availability. The situation remains very fluid, not just in Fairfax County but across the Commonwealth and the nation. We continue to ask for your patience.

If you do not get an appointment this week, please know that as vaccine supply allows, more appointments will be opened. This includes the opportunity for staff members who have not yet been able to schedule an appointment. We will continue to provide updates about vaccine opportunities as soon as they become available."

