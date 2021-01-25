Inova canceling all first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to supply limitations

article

First dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Fairfax County Public Schools employees and others in Virginia's Phase 1B are canceled beginning tomorrow for the foreseeable future due to vaccine supply limitations.

Inova released the following statement to the public Monday:

"Those who have already received a first dose from Inova and are scheduled for a second dose appointment, will be prioritized at this time and their appointments will be honored.

Vaccinating everyone in the Northern Virginia community, as quickly as possible, is Inova’s top priority right now. Last week, in response to a national shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health made a modification to its vaccine distribution methods and announced that going forward, vaccines will be sent directly to health districts to be allocated appropriately. As a result, Inova’s allocation of vaccine has been severely diminished, causing us to make the difficult decision to prioritize the available doses. Rest assured, Inova is working to re-schedule first dose appointments as soon as possible.

We understand and share the frustration that this news brings to our patients. When we receive more supply inventory, we will first prioritize patients who had an appointment scheduled and then focus on opening further appointments up to eligible groups. If you are a patient whose appointment is canceled, rest assured we are working diligently to identify new supply and will reach out to reschedule your appointment as soon as we are confident we have a vaccine for you."

For more information on Virginia’s vaccine distribution program, visit vdh.virginia.gov. Inova.org will also continue to provide updates and is the best source for the most up-to-date information on Inova’s vaccine distribution.