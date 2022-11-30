COVID-19, RSV, and flu case spikes put strain on Inova hospital capacity

A spike in COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases is putting a strain on capacity at Inova's hospitals in Virginia.

Officials say the hospital system - in particular their emergency departments - are experiencing a significant surge in patient volume following the Thanksgiving holiday. They are operating at or over-capacity and say that for every patient discharged - another is waiting to be admitted.

Inova is asking the community to use lessons learned during the coronavirus pandemic to mitigate the spread of illnesses, including:

-Getting vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19 and boosted for COVID-19 if you're eligible.

-Continuing to practice safety measures including hand hygiene, masking, and social distancing as appropriate.

-Staying home and away from others if you or your children are not feeling well.

-Knowing where to go for your medical care.

Officials are also recommending people consider Inova's freestanding emergency departments, Primary Care or Inova GoHealth Urgent Care Centers for treatment. Inova also partners with DispatchHealth, which provides urgent medical care at your home.

The hospital system has an online guide to help choose where to go for your medical care.