RSV cases push children’s hospitals across DC region to capacity

Respiratory syncytial virus infections - or RSV - are pushing multiple children's hospitals across the D.C. region to their capacity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

They say RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than a year of age in the United States.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says Children's National, Inova Children's Hospital, and the Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore are all strained by the infections.