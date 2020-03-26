COVID-19 outbreak connected to Prince George's County curling competition

Members of the Potomac Curling Club and the CEO of USA Curling tell FOX 5 at least 20 participants are sick, many with COVID-19, after a tournament that ended in Laurel in mid-March.

Many of the athletes who are sick were from out of town and reported getting sick after they got home, according to Jeff Plush, USA Curling CEO. Plush said at least four cases are confirmed positive, while the rest are presumed to have COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia

The wife of a member of the Potomac Curling Club says the local members did not play in the tournament but supported as volunteers, where they came into close contact with about 100 people for the entire week from March 7 - 14.

Plush says many of the cases are mild.

Athena Dalrymple's husband is a volunteer and she says both she and her husband have has COVID-19 symptoms. Their doctor advised them not to be tested.

"We were told that we cannot get tested. That we should assume that we are positive," Dalrymple said.

Advertisement

A Prince George's County spokeswoman said the county does not believe any confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the tournament are Maryland residents.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather