COVID-19 Flashback: 5 years since novel coronavirus declared a global pandemic

The Brief Five years ago, the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, leading to worldwide lockdowns. The virus has claimed over seven million lives globally, with new strains still circulating. The U.S. government has stopped taking orders for free COVID tests, and it is unclear if the program will resume.



Tuesday marks five years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this day in 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, leading to worldwide lockdowns.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic over five years

The United States experienced one of the largest outbreaks, with New York as an early epicenter. According to the WHO, the virus has claimed over seven million lives globally, and several strains continue to circulate.

In the past month, more than 2,700 Americans have died from COVID-related causes.

READ MORE: How far COVID set students back: State-by-state report card

Changes in free COVID test availability

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response website indicates that the federal government has stopped taking orders for free COVID tests. "The free at-home COVID-19 test distribution program is not currently accepting orders," a message on the site reads. It is unclear whether the program has been permanently discontinued.