COVID-19 Flashback: 5 years since novel coronavirus declared a global pandemic
WASHINGTON - Tuesday marks five years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. On this day in 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, leading to worldwide lockdowns.
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic over five years
The United States experienced one of the largest outbreaks, with New York as an early epicenter. According to the WHO, the virus has claimed over seven million lives globally, and several strains continue to circulate.
In the past month, more than 2,700 Americans have died from COVID-related causes.
Changes in free COVID test availability
The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response website indicates that the federal government has stopped taking orders for free COVID tests. "The free at-home COVID-19 test distribution program is not currently accepting orders," a message on the site reads. It is unclear whether the program has been permanently discontinued.
The Source: FOX 5 DC, World Health Organization & U.S. Department of Health & Human Services