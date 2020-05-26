COVID-19 concerns do not stop crowds from coming out in DC on Memorial Day

The coronavirus crisis did not stop Memorial Day weekend celebrations and commemorations.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Crowds were spotted around some of the District’s famous war memorials as people paid tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

To help keep visitors safe, National Park Service officials posted one-way signs to help control the flow of foot traffic and to help keep people a safe distance apart as much as possible.

Along the Georgetown waterfront, not everyone was practicing social distancing and not everyone was wearing a mask despite requests from city leaders and health officials to do so.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Advertisement

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic