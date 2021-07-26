COVID-19 cases rise in DC, Maryland and Virginia as delta variant continues to spread

COVID-19 cases are soaring across the country and are rising in parts of the D.C. region. The spike in cases is being fueled by those who aren't vaccinated and the fast spread of the delta variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said on Sunday.

"We're going in the wrong direction," Fauci said, describing himself as "very frustrated."

In https://www.fox5dc.com/tag/us/md, 256 new cases were reported Monday. The state's positivity rate also increased to 2.15% and one additional person died from the virus.

The latest numbers from the District on Friday showed an increase of 43 new positive cases and a test positivity rate of 3.3%.

In Virginia, the latest numbers from Monday also show an increase in coronavirus cases and a test positivity rate of 4.3%.

More than 163 million people, or 49% of the total U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Of those eligible for the vaccine aged 12 and over the figure rises to 57%.

