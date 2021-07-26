Prince George’s County schools will require masks for students, staff this fall

Prince George’s County schools officials say students, staff and teachers will be asked to continue wearing masks throughout district buildings this fall.

The decision comes on the heels of D.C. schools announcing last week that all students, staff and teachers must continue to wear masks.

As the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, school districts throughout the D.C. region and beyond are grappling with questions of which restrictions should remain in place, and which restrictions should be loosened, or dropped altogether.

Prince George’s County was the epicenter of the pandemic in Maryland.

The suburban D.C. county has tallied a whopping 86,343 cases – while neighboring Montgomery County registered more than 71,000.