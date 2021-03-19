County health officials warning public after rabid cat was found in Frederick

article

County health officials are warning the public after a rabid cat was found in Frederick this week.

They say the cat – which they described as small, adult, female and cream-colored with short hair – was found at the intersection of Walter Martz and Yellow Spring roads on Tuesday.

The health department says anyone who may have come in contact with the cat between March 2 and March 16 should call their doctor and also notify the department at (301) 600-3342.

Rabid animals’ symptoms include fear of water, excessive salivation, loss of appetite, limping and unusually aggressive behavior.

The disease is fatal to humans.



