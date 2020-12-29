Arlington issues warning after potentially rabid raccoon bites person

Arlington officials are warning residents to beware after a "lethargic" raccoon bit a person last week, "potentially exposing them to rabies."

READ MORE: Coyote, put down after series of attacks in Rockville, tests positive for rabies

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says the raccoon – which bit the person in the 4200 block of 25th Street North – has not been located, although Arlington County Animal Control Sgt. Cliff Ballena said animals that contract rabies often die quickly.

He added that the victim was treated and is now okay.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

This is the third potentially rabid raccoon in the area – two others were removed from the Donaldson Run neighborhood in the past month. The animals reportedly had symptoms consistent with rabies – but no one was exposed to them.

Advertisement

One of the signs that an animal has been infected with rabies is lethargy – if you see an animal stumbling about, there’s an good chance it’s been infected.

READ MORE: Woman dies from rabies after rescuing puppy

Officials are warning people that if they think they’ve been exposed to rabies, they should call (703) 931-9241 immediately.

