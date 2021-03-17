Frederick County fox that attacked person on a trail tested positive for rabies
FREDERICK, Md. - Frederick County health officials are warning residents after a fox that attacked one person and chased several others on a trail near Foxville Road tested positive for rabies.
They say the fox was picked up on Yellow Blaze Trail, in the area around Catoctin Mountain Park and Cunningham Falls State Park near Foxville Road on Saturday.
The trail runs parallel to the roadway.
They’re warning people who may have had contact with the fox between Saturday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 13 to consult with health professionals and notify Frederick County’s health services office at (301) 600-3342.
If your pets may have come in contact with the fox, you should contact your veterinarian and call the health department at (301) 600-1717.