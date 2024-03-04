DC Councilmember Trayon White reportedly owes over $80K in campaign-related fines

D.C. Ward 8 Council Member Trayon White reportedly owes thousands in fines connected to campaign-related funds.

The Washington City Paper reported last week that the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance levied a $20,000 fine against White and his campaign treasurer.

On top of that, OCF says White owes nearly $59,000 in public funds he received through D.C.’s Fair Elections Program.

The Fair Elections Program is a relatively new program where candidates can be eligible for some public financing. If a candidate receives that money, though, It’s subject to a pretty thorough audit with reporting requirements.

White has utilized the Fair Elections Program in the last two election cycles, including his 2022 mayoral campaign. OCF has noted some issues with the reporting.

Since 2020, White’s campaign has had to file several amended reports with OCF. In a subsequent civil filing, White said he was unaware of these issues, and seemed to lay much of the blame on that campaign’s treasurer.

The treasurer spoke to FOX 5, and said that all the requirements were a lot and she’s worked to remedy the situation.

For White’s 2022 mayoral race, the campaign said they closed the committee and filed an intent to return the $59,000. But the Auditor’s report from a few weeks ago says the documents they have put the campaign out of compliance with the D.C. Code.

"In the absence of a complete list of financial records and documentation necessary to fully conduct the Audit, the Audit Staff cannot exhaustively substantiate the information contained in the Trayon White for Mayor 2022 Reports of Receipts and Expenditures," reads the audit.

Salim Adofo is running against White for this coming Ward 8 election and acknowledges these reporting requirements are stringent – but need to be done properly.

"Anyone can make a mistake, but we just want to make sure that as leaders that we do our best to prepare ourselves, but we also get people around us that can help us to make good decisions as well," said Adofo.

FOX 5 has reached out to White for comment. The treasurer for the 2022 mayoral campaign told FOX 5 she has no comment.



