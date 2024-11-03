Could Virginia voters sway the presidential election?

With just two days to go until the election, everyone has eyes on key swing states.

Virginia has trended blue for a while now — no Republican candidate has won the state since 2004. But does that mean the Commonwealth could sway this year’s election?

President Joe Biden won by 10 in 2020. What the candidates say matters as they make their final pitch but where they go says just as much.

Roanoke College released a poll last week showing Kamala Harris with a ten-point lead.

In fact, the majority of recent non-partisan, public polls show Vice President Harris with anywhere from a six to ten-point margin. There are some outliers, though, with a margin much smaller.

At the Walter Reed Community Center in Arlington, FOX 5 asked voters what their sense of the race was in Virginia. We did not explicitly ask who they were voting for.

"It’s much closer than it has been," Virginia voter James Scarborough said when asked if he thought Virginia is still a swing state. "Whether they’ll win or not, no. I think he can obviously win without it."

But others said they think Virginia will still go to the Democrats.

"I think Virginia is pretty blue. I’m going to be honest," voter Will Van Deusen said.

"It’s hard to say," Ronald Torres said. "But everybody’s votes count but we have to make the difference for that."

Neither Kamala Harris nor Tim Walz held events in Virginia on Saturday but surrogates Jennifer Wexton and Barbara Comstock held an event in Loudoun County.

On Saturday, the Trump campaign announced a J.D. Vance visit to New Hampshire Sunday night, yet another state thought to be solidly Democratic.