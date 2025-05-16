Corporal punishment allegations against DC middle school teacher: FOX 5 Exclusive

The Brief A mother alleges a teacher used corporal punishment on her daughter at Sousa Middle School. DCPS is investigating the allegations. The accused staff member is on leave during the review.



A mother is outraged after alleging that a middle school teacher at Sousa Middle School in the District used corporal punishment on her daughter.

The mom, Janel Doy Johnson, told FOX 5 that her 14-year-old eighth grade girl said she was washing her hands after a science project when, at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the bell rang, and the teacher allegedly swatted her bottom with a three-foot yardstick to move her along. Her daughter reported the incident to the school counselor.

Corporal punishment allegations

What we know:

District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) is investigating, says FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick. Sousa Middle School’s principal sent a letter home to parents saying, in part, "I am writing to make you aware that an allegation of corporal punishment has recently been made against a Sousa staff member. DCPS treats any allegation of employee misconduct with the greatest importance."

Johnson told FOX 5 that there have been other allegations of inappropriate conduct by the teacher.

DCPS launches investigation

"I’m devastated, hurt, furious, and kind of scared," Johnson said. "I wanted to press charges, for one, and get a report, so I can have something done, and justice done, for what he’s doing to these children in these schools."

The letter to parents confirms that the staff member is on leave and will not return while the investigation is under review.

DCPS protocol requires that allegations of this nature be reported to D.C. police, the city’s Child and Family Services, and other authorities. Police told FOX 5 that the report is still in progress.