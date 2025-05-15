DC mom says teacher used corporal punishment on daughter

A D.C. mother is outraged after she says a middle school teacher used corporal punishment on her daughter in Southeast.

D.C. Public Schools is investigating the allegation of corporal punishment that allegedly happened at Sousa Middle School.

A 14-year-old eighth grade student says that she was washing her hands after a science project around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

She says a male teacher invaded her personal space, told her to hurry up and the girl says he hit her with a yard stick on the butt because she wasn’t washing her hands fast enough.Then, the girl says another student gave the teacher a brush to give to her. The teacher allegedly put the brush in his pocket and the girl claims he did that in hopes of her reaching into his pocket and grabbing the brush.

The girl told the school counselor and DCPS launched the investigation.

Sousa Middle School’s principal sent a letter home to parents saying, in part, "I am writing to make you aware that an allegation of corporal punishment has recently been made against a Sousa staff member. DCPS treats any allegation of employee misconduct with the greatest importance."

And the letter goes on to say "while I am unable to provide further details as these allegations are being investigated, I can confirm that the staff member is out of the building on leave and will not report while this matter is under review."

DCPS has not identifed the teacher. The mother also filed a report with D.C. police and she wants them to charge the teacher. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.