Bowie State University cancels Thursday, Friday classes to prepare for remote instruction

Bowie State University announced Tuesday it is canceling its Thursday and Friday classes in an effort to prepare for remote instruction amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement says students should not plan to return to campus until April 6.

Eight Maryland residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

American University and the University of Maryland also announced Tuesday their plans to switch to online classes for the foreseeable future.

