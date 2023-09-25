Cool, cloudy, breezy Monday with showers possible overnight into Tuesday

Expect a cloudy and gray Monday across the D.C. region with the possibility of evening showers as the area tries to dry out after Ophelia brought us a weekend of wet weather.

The weakened storm has moved out of the area and up the East Coast, but the first full week of fall in the D.C. area will begin with low clouds and fog. Clouds are expected to linger throughout the day with highs in the upper-60s.

A chance of rain, mainly overnight Monday evening is possible. A chance of showers will remain into Tuesday with more clouds and high temperatures in the low-60s.