Congressional hockey challenge returns to the ice after COVID hiatus

The puck drops Thursday night for the start of the Congressional Hockey challenge.

The 12th annual fundraiser gets underway at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington after a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hockey game pits congressional staff members against lobbyist. This year is also the first time there are two members of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

Proceeds go to local youth charities including D.C.’s own Fort DuPont Cannons.

The Congressional Hockey Challenge is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are 10 dollars. You can purchase tickets here.