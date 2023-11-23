After a devastating fire at a Maryland church, the congregation is picking up the pieces and moving forward with services this upcoming weekend.

Fire officials estimate the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints’ Western Ave. location in Chevy Chase sustained roughly $10 million dollars in structural damage after a fire on Monday afternoon. The contents lost inside amount to about $1.5 million.

On Thursday, the church’s D.C. ward on 16th Street in Northwest D.C. opened its doors to the Chevy Chase congregation for Thanksgiving meals.

Congregations share Thanksgiving together after Chevy Chase church fire

"Every year, we do something together as a ward to do something together," missionary McKenna Koplin said. "We had this going originally but when we heard about the fire, we invited them to come with. We had plenty of room, we have plenty of food. So, come and join us."

Featured article

Bishop Danny Boyd serves the Friendship Heights ward that experienced the fire. The plan is to hold services at a chapel by Eastern Market in D.C. for the time being.

"I think Thanksgiving is about finding things to be grateful for. Sometimes, you have to look. Sometimes, they slap you in the face. We lost our church building," Bishop Boyd said. "But at the end of the day, it’s a building. We’re still a church family."

Congregations share Thanksgiving together after Chevy Chase church fire

Mark Swenson attended the Thanksgiving event on Thursday with his wife.

"My family is out in Idaho or Utah, places like that. But I’m out here so this is, in many ways, family to me. I’ve been out here for four years, so it’s been a home away from home," Swenson said. "The people here are kind, generous with unique backgrounds. I’ve very much enjoyed here, coming to church here, just having part of the community here."

About 100 fire personnel responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. Due to a partial building collapse, investigators were not able to safely enter the building this week without heavy equipment.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

"I know I have a lot to be grateful for. There’s so much in the world that I think, I don’t know much I personally can affect what’s going on in other parts of the world, but I know I can affect my little circle of influence," Bishop Boyd said. "What I think I try to encourage my congregation is to just be kind and be a good influence in your circle of influence."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.