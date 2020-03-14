Expand / Collapse search

Confirmed coronavirus cases increase to 41 in Virginia

Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC
article

A transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as the 2019 novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the United States. Note the crown-like spikes on the outer edge of the virus, hence the term "coron ( NIAID-RML )

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia health officials reported a 36 percent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the count in the Commonwealth to 41.

That's after the latest round of tests, which now total 395.

The Virginia Department of Health shared the latest numbers Saturday afternoon. The previous confirmed case count was 30.

 Gov. Ralph Northam says officials are working "around the clock" to keep Virginians safe.

All schools in Virginia are closed for at least two weeks because of the outbreak. 

You can check out local closings here. 