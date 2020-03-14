Confirmed coronavirus cases increase to 41 in Virginia

article

Virginia health officials reported a 36 percent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the count in the Commonwealth to 41.

That's after the latest round of tests, which now total 395.

The Virginia Department of Health shared the latest numbers Saturday afternoon. The previous confirmed case count was 30.

Gov. Ralph Northam says officials are working "around the clock" to keep Virginians safe.

All schools in Virginia are closed for at least two weeks because of the outbreak.

