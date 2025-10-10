Community mourns after 11-year-old girl struck, killed by school bus in Montgomery County

The Brief An 11-year-old girl was hit and killed by a school bus near Earle B. Wood Middle School. Students on the bus called 911 as neighbors rushed to help at the scene. Grief counselors are available as the community mourns and investigators review the crash.



A Montgomery County community is grieving after an 11-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus Thursday afternoon, just blocks from Earle B. Wood Middle School.

Girl struck and killed

The girl had left school and was heading home with her bike around 3:15 p.m. when the bus, carrying other students, turned from Bauer Drive onto Russett Road and collided with her. The intersection is marked with crosswalks and pedestrian signage.

Montgomery County police say students on board the bus immediately called 911. Neighbors rushed to the scene and shielded the girl’s body with a tarp as family members arrived.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says it remains unclear whether the girl was walking or riding her bike at the time of the crash. The accident reconstruction team spent several hours gathering evidence.

READ MORE: 11-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus in Montgomery County: police

Community grieving

Grief counselors are being provided by Montgomery County Public Schools to support students and families on Friday.

County Executive Marc Elrich is urging everyone to support the community affected by the tragedy.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Community mourns after 11-year-old girl dies in school bus crash