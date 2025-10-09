Child dies after being hit by school bus in Montgomery County: police

The Brief A child has died after being hit by a school bus in Montgomery County, police say. Officials say the victim was riding a bike at the time they were hit. Police said children were on board the bus, but none of the passengers were injured.



A child has died after being hit by a school bus in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

What we know:

Montgomery County police initially said a cyclist was hit by an MCPS school bus just before 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Russett Road and Bauer Drive in Aspen Hill.

Police said children were on board the bus, but none of the passengers were injured.

Mongtomery County police now say the victim hit by the bus was a child, and the victim has been pronounced deceased.

Road closures:

Bauer Drive is closed between Greenspan Lane and Myer Terrace is closed.

Russett Road is closed at Manorvale Road. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays.

Police say more details will be released when available. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.