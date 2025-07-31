Commanders' wide receiver Terry McLaurin asks for trade: report

It’s news most Commanders fans never thought they’d hear: fan favorite Terry McLaurin has requested a trade.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has asked the team to trade him because of a contract dispute.

The Commanders play regular season football here in a little more than a month. So now, as time ticks down, the question isn’t whether McLaurin will be on the field, it's whether he’ll be in another city altogether.

Contract standoff

What we know:

McLaurin was officially placed on the "Reserve/Did Not Report List" before training camp on Wednesday, July 23 as the star player’s contract negotiations dragged into the start of the new season.

At a press conference last week, head coach Dan Quinn called the holdout a "part of the business of the NFL" and said he wouldn't "get too worked up about it."

"I know Adam and his team, they're working as hard as they can with Terry," Quinn said. "It's part of the business of our league and this happens on teams all over. And so the longer you've been in it, the more you recognize that's just part of how things go."

"We think the world of him," he said about McLaurin when asked by FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez. "I think Adam referenced that yesterday. It's why we're trying to do the extension. And so we hold him in really high regard. We love him. So that's kind of where we're at. But it does happen that the business side gets in and that's not here, that's everywhere."

READ MORE: Commanders place Terry McLaurin on 'Did Not Report List' as contract dispute drags into camp

Fans disappointed

What they're saying:

"I don’t like it," Commanders fan Dwayne Crooks said. "We need to do something about it. Need to keep him."

"[He’s] one of my favorite players on the field. I want to be like Terry McLaurin. I want to be a wide receiver," said Ja’khai Barnhardt.

"I’m not happy with it, especially with the season that we just had. You know it sucks but I understand why he’s doing what he’s doing," fan Shanice Hamilton told FOX 5.

Who is Terry McLaurin?

Dig deeper:

McLaurin played a key role in last season’s 12-5 regular-season finish and Washington’s first NFC title game appearance since 1991. His performance helped fuel a turnaround led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

He had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal and has fallen to 17th among NFL receivers in annual salary following recent signings. He skipped mandatory minicamp and offseason workouts and last week and voiced frustration over stalled negotiations.

More NFL trades

Big picture view:

Several star players have requested trades from their teams due to contract issues over the past few years but ended up staying put — including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Samuel asked for a trade from the 49ers a few years ago only to get a new deal in San Francisco. He was traded to Washington this past offseason.