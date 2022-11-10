Commanders walk back comments calling DC crime 'out-of-control' ahead of Racine’s announcement

Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright walked back comments made by a team spokesperson calling crime in the District 'out-of-control' ahead of a news conference planned by D.C.'s attorney general.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Wednesday that he will make a major announcement related to the team. No other details were released.

Racine's office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case, which initially centered on workplace culture issues, to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team refuted the allegations, and claims Racine has a fundamental misunderstanding of the facts. They said in a statement issued by a team spokesperson Wednesday that they learned about the news conference on social media.

The team attempted to pivot the issue to violent crime in Washington, citing the August shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. "It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players."

Robinson's agent, Ryan Williams, criticized the team on Twitter, posting: "Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them."

Shortly after the statement from the spokesperson was released, Commanders president Jason Wright released a statement, walking back the comments. "I just spoke to Chief Contee, conveying how much we support the work of MPD, as well as public safety leaders and elected officials working to reduce gun violence and crime across the region," Wright said. "The earlier statement expressed our external counsel's ongoing frustration with the Attorney General's office, as they have been nothing but earnest and transparent in their communications with his team."

In addition to Racine's investigation, the team is being investigated on several other fronts, including by the attorney general of Virginia, Congress and the league.

The NFL in July 2021 fined the team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder ceded daily operations to his wife Tanya after an investigation unearthed a "toxic" workplace culture. No written report was issued, leading the U.S. House Oversight Committee to investigate. In February, the franchise rebranded as the Commanders after dropping its old name in July 2020 following decades of complaints that it was racist toward Native Americans.

Commissioner Roger Goodell testified before the committee at a public hearing in June, and Snyder gave a deposition for more than 10 hours in July.

The Snyders announced last week they hired Bank of America Securities to look into selling part or all of the team.

A press conference regarding Racine's investigation is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

"I just spoke to Chief Contee, conveying how much we support the work of MPD, as well as public safety leaders and elected officials working to reduce gun violence and crime across the region. The earlier statement expressed our external counsel's ongoing frustration with the Attorney General's office, as they have been nothing but earnest and transparent in their communications with his team. The lawyers' legitimate frustrations with the AG should have been separate and apart from referencing the terrible crime that affected our player."

"Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight. Despite the out -of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to "make a major announcement" related to the organization tomorrow.

The Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG's investigation for nearly a year. As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts. It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players."