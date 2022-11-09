DC Attorney General to make 'major announcement' about Washington Commanders

The District of Columbia Attorney General is preparing to make a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders.

According to a press release from Karl A. Racine's office, the press conference will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The release did not indicate what the announcement will specifically focus on, instead saying the press conference will offer "a major announcement related to the Washington Commanders."

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, along with other team leaders and players, reveal the new name of the franchise during a press conference at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

The announcement of the press conference comes a week after the Washington Commanders announced that the Snyders are in talks to sell the franchise, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia reportedly began an investigation into allegations that the team engaged in deceptive business practices over the last decade.

Those developments followed years of controversy surrounding Snyder and his ownership of the team, including allegations of sexual misconduct, workplace misconduct, and financial impropriety.