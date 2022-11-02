Teenager arrested in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.; Police search for other suspects

Police in D.C. have arrested a teenager accused of shooting Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. during an attempted robbery in August.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced that a 17-year-old juvenile male from Northeast, D.C., was taken into custody for the shooting. According to MPD, the suspect, who was 16 at the time of the offense, is charged with assault with Intent to rob while armed.

The arrested was made with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Investigators say on Sunday, August 28 two armed suspects approached Robinson Jr. in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast, pulled out their guns and tried to rob Robinson Jr.

During the attempted robbery, one of the suspects fired a shot towards Robinson Jr., hitting him in the leg.

The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen car without taking any property. That stolen car was later recovered by police.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson makes NFL debut Sunday weeks after being shot

Robinson Jr. was taken to a hospital after the shooting. He underwent surgery for his injuries and was released from the hospital days after the shooting. Robinson Jr. recovered from his injuries and in October, six weeks to the day after the shooting, he made his NFL debut for the Commanders.

According to MPD, the shooting remains under investigation.

Police released surveillance video of the incident (above), and the following picture of an additional suspect in the case:

Suspect Photo. (Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say they are also searching for a third suspect, believed to have been driving the getaway car during the incident.

Anyone with information on the additional suspects or the shooting is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.