Commanders hire 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters as new general manager

San Francisco 49er’s former assistant general manager, Adam Peters, has reached an agreement with the Washington Commanders to become the team’s next General Manger, a team source confirmed to FOX 5.

The deal has yet to be signed and won’t be official until it is.

We are waiting for more details about this on-going reboot of the team.

This all comes after the team fired head coach Ron Rivera. The decision was expected and came after the team ended their disappointing season with a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. They ended the year with a 4-13 record.

His firing is the first major change made by new ownership.