Commanders fans optimistic after Jayden Daniels cleared to play against Chargers

The Brief It's looking like Commanders star quarterback will play against the Chargers on Sunday. Daniels was cleared to play on Wednesday after suffering a left knee injury. Fans are looking forward to seeing him on the field after the team suffered a loss to the Falcons last weekend.



When the Commanders take on the Chargers this weekend, the team’s star quarterback might be back under center.

Daniels has been medically cleared to play and fans are excited to see JD5 back on the field.

Daniels gets cleared:

Last weekend’s game against the Falcons did not go the way Commanders fans had hoped.

"I wasn’t too happy. I get kind of stressed when they get like that, and I get to yelling at them," Commanders fan Priscilla Tillery said. "My mother used to say, ‘they don’t hear you.’ I say, ‘well, they need to hear somebody!’"

But Wednesday brought encouraging news as the team said Daniels, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, has now been medically cleared to play — although that doesn’t necessarily mean he will.

When asked if he would be playing against the Chargers, Daniels only said, "I guess we’ll have to see Sunday."

Although he did also say, "I wanted to get back out there two weeks ago, so if I have the opportunity, I would love to go out there and play."

Daniels, a native of San Bernadino, California, added that "to be able to play, play back in my hometown as a pro, it would mean everything."

What they're saying:

Despite the injuries and a couple of tough losses, Commanders fans are holding out hope for a winning weekend.

"It’s still early in the season," one fan told FOX 5.

"I’s too early. It’s too early," Alvin Moore, Jr. said. "Still feeling good."

"I mean, look at last year. We came back from the dust, and we came out with the breeze. We are winners," optimistic fan James Beaty said.

That’s even according to fans who spent last week yelling…a lot.

"I said ‘what are you all doing? Come on, you all got to get it together,’" Tillery said. Now hearing that Daniels will likely play she said, "that makes me feel wonderful."

The Commanders take on the Chargers Sunday at 4:25 p.m. You can catch the game on FOX 5.