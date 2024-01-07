Commanders expected to part ways with Rivera after season ends with eigth straight loss to Cowboys, 38-10

The Washington Commanders finished up their season with a division rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The team fell 38-10 finishing with four wins and 13 losses on the season.

They'll now have the second pick in the NFL draft.

The team went into their last game having lost seven in a row with the last being a 27-10 defeat by the 49ers. Any talk of playoff contention was gone back in November.

The win-loss record is undoubtedly a disappointment this year but fans say they’re still hopeful for the future.

The optimism was palpable coming into this season. It was hailed as a new era for the team as it transitioned out of the hands of former owner Dan Snyder and moved to the Josh Harris-Mitch Rales-Magic Johnson ownership group.

The Commanders also came into the game with several defensive starters returning from a top-five defense in 2022.

There was also excitement about quarterback Sam Howell, in part because of the way he performed in a week 18 home game against Dallas last year.

A strong pre-season and a 2-0 start were among the highlights of the year but the team has won just two games since mid-September, and none since the beginning of November.

So the question this Sunday night: how do fans view this season?

Success? Failure? Hopes? Commanders fan Hasani Brown shared his thoughts with FOX 5.

"Biggest success is the way we played Philly — twice. To play the biggest team in our conference twice like that is huge. Then, the biggest failure is to lose both of those games. I mean both of those games we had a chance to win in the fourth quarter, but we just couldn’t finish. So I mean, it’s two in one," Brown said.

Despite this season’s disappointments, Brown adds that he’s still looking forward to what changes the leadership team will make.

"I mean I want to see what this new ownership is going to do. To come out here and say the things they’re going to do for this organization. I want to see if it pans out," he said.

There have also been some preliminary reports indicating that this is very likely Head Coach Ron Rivera’s last game. Sources speculate that the news could come as soon as Monday morning.

Washington will have a top five draft pick and at least five picks in the first three rounds and according to spotrac.com , which tracks team salaries, the Commanders have the highest amount of available money going into this offseason.

One thing’s for sure: next year’s team will likely look a lot different as they look to come back from a tough season.