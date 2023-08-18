Sam Howell named Washington Commanders starting quarterback

The Washington Commanders have named Sam Howell their starting quarterback.

Coach Ron Rivera and the team announced the decision Friday morning before practice.

The move came after deliberating with new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

If Howell remains healthy he would become Washington’s seventh different season-opening starter in as many years.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 08: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders takes the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

"(It's) what we talked about, and that was seeing the growth and improvement from OTAs and minicamp," Rivera said according to the Associated Press. "Then talked about going into training camp and continuing to grow and show us what he's capable of.

"We've been very pleased with it to the point where I decided yesterday that we were going to name him the starter going into the regular season."

Rivera and the Commanders planned to give Howell this opportunity after the 2022 fifth-round pick impressed in his NFL debut in the final week of the 2022 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.