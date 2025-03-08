Cloudy skies across DC region as cooler temperatures expected next week

The Brief The D.C. region will experience its first 70-degree days of 2025 next week. Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.



The D.C. region is expected to see a long warm stretch of weather and its first 70-degree days of the season next week.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says there will be gusty, brisk wind Northwest with 10-15 gusting up to 30mph which will make it feel chilly on Saturday with lots of afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A very cold night with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s.

Upcoming weather forecast

A quiet pattern next week. Temps will be on the rise as we get a "Spring Teaser." The week will kick off with sunny skies and temps in the 60's and then by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will hit the low 70s.