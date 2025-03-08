Cloudy skies across DC region as cooler temperatures expected next week
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The D.C. region is expected to see a long warm stretch of weather and its first 70-degree days of the season next week.
FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says there will be gusty, brisk wind Northwest with 10-15 gusting up to 30mph which will make it feel chilly on Saturday with lots of afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
A very cold night with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s.
Upcoming weather forecast
A quiet pattern next week. Temps will be on the rise as we get a "Spring Teaser." The week will kick off with sunny skies and temps in the 60's and then by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will hit the low 70s.
The Source: FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.