Cloudy skies across DC region as cooler temperatures expected next week

By
Published  March 8, 2025 11:56am EST
Weather
FOX 5 DC

Sunny and cool temperatures across DC region

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has your weather forecast for Saturday, March 8.

The Brief

    • The D.C. region will experience its first 70-degree days of 2025 next week.
    • Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 9, at 2 a.m.
    • High temperatures will reach the mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The D.C. region is expected to see a long warm stretch of weather and its first 70-degree days of the season next week.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says there will be gusty, brisk wind Northwest with 10-15 gusting up to 30mph which will make it feel chilly on Saturday with lots of afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A very cold night with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s.

Upcoming weather forecast 

A quiet pattern next week. Temps will be on the rise as we get a "Spring Teaser." The week will kick off with sunny skies and temps in the 60's and then by Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will hit the low 70s.

The Source: FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

