CLOSINGS & DELAYS for Monday, December 11 | DC, Maryland & Virginia

Winter Weather CLOSINGS & DELAYS for DC, Maryland and Virginia on Monday, December 11, 2023
WASHINGTON - Snow and rain across parts of the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas early Monday morning prompted some school and government districts to delay opening times.
Here's the updated list:
Charles Co. Gov't: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
Howard County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Carroll Co. Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Charles Co. Public Schools: 2 hours delayed arrival; Code 2
Frederick County MD Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Montgomery County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Prince George's County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Stafford County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Calverton School: 2 hours delayed arrival; Delayed with transportation
Fredericksburg City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Ivymount School: Delayed 2 hours
Jamon Montessori Day School: Delayed 2 hours
King George County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Maryland School for the Deaf: 2 hours delayed arrival
New Life Christian School: 2 hours delayed arrival
Orange County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Phillips School - Laurel: 2 hours delayed arrival
The Maddux School: Delayed 2 hours
Warren County Schools: 2 hours delayed arrival