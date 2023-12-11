Expand / Collapse search

CLOSINGS & DELAYS for Monday, December 11 | DC, Maryland & Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:39AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Winter Weather CLOSINGS & DELAYS for DC, Maryland and Virginia on Monday, December 11, 2023

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, December 11

Taylor Grenda has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, December 11

WASHINGTON - Snow and rain across parts of the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas early Monday morning prompted some school and government districts to delay opening times. 

Here's the updated list:

Charles Co. Gov't: Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Howard County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Carroll Co. Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Charles Co. Public Schools: 2 hours delayed arrival; Code 2

Frederick County MD Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Montgomery County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Prince George's County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Stafford County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Calverton School: 2 hours delayed arrival; Delayed with transportation

Fredericksburg City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Ivymount School: Delayed 2 hours

Jamon Montessori Day School: Delayed 2 hours

King George County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Maryland School for the Deaf: 2 hours delayed arrival

New Life Christian School: 2 hours delayed arrival

Orange County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Phillips School - Laurel: 2 hours delayed arrival

The Maddux School: Delayed 2 hours

Warren County Schools: 2 hours delayed arrival