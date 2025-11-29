Maryland house fire that killed 3 ruled murder, arson: 4 arrested

The Brief Maryland State Police have arrested four people in connection with a house fire in Clear Spring. Brittany Ray, Harold Flichman and Brianna Mae Weishaar were found dead in the home on Nov. 18. Police said there was evidence of accelerants at the home, and that the victims had injuries inconsistent with a house fire.



Maryland State Police arrested four people this week for their alleged connection to a house fire in Washington County that killed three people earlier this month.

The suspects have been charged with murder and arson, among other charges, and police say they anticipate more people will be arrested.

Clear Spring house fire

A Clear Spring, Maryland, home that was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 18, 2025.

The backstory:

The fire happened on Tuesday, Nov. 18. The state Fire Marshal was called out to a home on National Pike in Clear Spring around 5 a.m. for reports of a fatal fire.

Three people were found dead in the home. Officials Saturday identified them as 31-year-old Brittany Ray, 36-year-old Harold Filchman and 25-year-old Brianna Mae Weishaar. All three lived in the home.

Murder investigation

Dig deeper:

After investigating the fire, officials said they found "signs of foul play." The Fire Marshal's office said they found evidence of accelerants, and said that the three victims had trauma "inconsistent with fire-related injuries."

Investigators say they do not believe the fire was a random act of violence.

Four arrested

What we know:

Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, Maryland State Police arrested Darnell Hawkins, 47, of Baltimore, Tony Smith, 43, of Hagerstown, Maurice Mouzon, 46, of Baltimore and Kierra White, 35, of Glen Burnie. On Saturday, officials announced the charges against the four suspects:

Hawkins has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson and other charges.

Smith is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson and other charges.

Mouzon is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, distribution of narcotics and a handgun violation. He is also facing charges for drugs officers allegedly found on him when they arrested him.

White is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

All four are being held without bond.

More arrests expected

What you can do:

Investigators say they believe there will be more arrests related to this case, and asked anyone with information to contact the Maryland State Police at 301-766-3800.