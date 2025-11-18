The Brief Three people killed in Washington County house fire. Blaze reported around 4:30 a.m. in Clear Spring. Cause under investigation, dogs rescued safely.



Three people were killed in an early morning house fire Tuesday in Washington County.

What we know:

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed a man and two women were found dead inside a home in the 13800 block of National Pike in Clear Spring.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

3 dead in Washington County house fire (Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

Two family dogs were rescued and transferred to the SPCA.

Investigators remain at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.