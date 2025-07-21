Cleanup was still underway Monday morning after a stormy weekend brought flooding and damage to parts of the D.C. region.

The Brief Flash floods left some trapped, swamped cars and toppled trees. Sligo Creek Parkway stayed closed for cleanup. Fire crews pulled drivers from flooded vehicles.



Sligo Creek Parkway remained closed from University Boulevard to Dennis Avenue, with crews still assessing tree damage along the route.

Floods strand many

What we know:

Stream gauges showed water levels near New Hampshire Avenue rose 10 feet in just 30 minutes during Saturday’s flood.

In Chevy Chase, about 20 guests at a graduation party on Meadowbrook Lane were stranded by a flooded parking lot. One driver headed to the event had to evacuate his sedan as floodwaters overwhelmed the area.

READ MORE: 20 rescued from building, dozens from vehicles as storms flood DMV

Crews clear debris

Sunday became a day of storm recovery across multiple neighborhoods. Utility crews and tree services worked throughout Colesville, where one homeowner reported a large tree fell on the back of their house hours after the rain ended.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service fielded roughly 100 calls for service on Saturday. Firefighters conducted dozens of water rescues during that period, assisting people from vehicles across Potomac, Kensington, Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Cleanup continues after flash floods slam the DMV