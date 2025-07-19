The Brief 20 rescued from Chevy Chase building amid flooding. Dozens pulled from vehicles across Montgomery County. Emergency crews handled about 100 calls between 5 and 7 p.m., officials said.



Chevy Chase rescue

At least 20 people were stranded Saturday evening after floodwaters surrounded a building in Chevy Chase as severe storms swept through the D.C. area, officials said.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of Meadowbrook Lane. Maryland-National Capital Park Police responded and coordinated evacuations, assisted by Montgomery County’s Swift Water Rescue team.

FOX 5’s David Kaplan said the group was attending a graduation party. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning through 11:30 p.m. for D.C., central Maryland, including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and northern Virginia’s Fairfax County.

Flooding was ongoing in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas, the Weather Service said. Numerous roads were closed, and low-water crossings remained submerged and potentially impassable.

20 rescued from building, dozens from vehicles as storms flood DMV (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Dozens pulled from cars

Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Montgomery County’s Emergency Communications Center fielded roughly 100 calls for service, Piringer said. Firefighters conducted dozens of water rescues during that period, assisting people from vehicles across Potomac, Kensington, Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

Orkney Pkwy off River Rd, Bethesda, large tree down, live wires, burning, road blocked (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer)

Several Sections of Beach Drive and Sligo Creek Parkway are closed due to flooded roads. (Park Police MC / @ParkPolice) Expand

Piringer said one vehicle became trapped around 7:20 p.m. near the 10300 block of River Road between Falls Road and Chapel Road. The individual was removed safely with no reported injuries. Piringer also reported that Sligo Creek Parkway was fully closed due to flooding.

