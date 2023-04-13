Clarendon sex assault suspect possibly linked to attempted rape in Ballston

Detectives believe a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her bedroom in the Clarendon-Courthouse neighborhood Wednesday morning may have tried to rape another woman 10 days before that.

The suspect is still on the loose and police are asking for the public to come forward with any information that will help them make an arrest.

Around 4:47 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers from the Arlington County Police Department arrived at a residence in the 2200 block of Clarendon Boulevard after receiving a call about an assault that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered the suspect found a way to get into the woman's home, enter her bedroom, and she says, touch her inappropriately.

The victim told police that when she screamed, the man left and walked away.

A similar incident occurred on April 2 when Arlington County police responded to a call reporting an attempted rape in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

That morning, police reported around 4:15 a.m., a woman said that a man had entered her home, walked into her bedroom, and sexually assaulted her.

So far, police believe the suspect is an average-built Black man who may be in his mid-20s.