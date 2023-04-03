Police investigating Virginia Square break in and sexual assault

Police are investigating a residential burglary and sexual assault this weekend in the Virginia Square neighborhood in Arlington.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an attempted rape in the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive in Arlington.

Police say a Black male believed to be in his mid-20s broke into the female victim's residence and sexually assaulted her. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. McGrath (703-228-4244 or jmcgra@arlingtonva.us) or Detective C. Oesterling (703-228-4241 or coesterling@arlingtonva.us) of the Arlington County Special Victims Unit.