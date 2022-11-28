City of Chesapeake holds vigil to honor Walmart shooting victims

The City of Chesapeake is holding a candlelight vigil in honor of the six people killed in last week's mass shooting at Walmart.

Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, Tyneka Johnson and Fernando Chavez-Barron were shot and killed by the gunman six days ago.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Chesapeake Mayor Rick West both delivered remarks.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at Chesapeake vigil for victims of Walmart shooting.

Youngkin pledged to confront a "mental health and a behavioral health crisis."

"I’m not alone in concluding that we have a mental health and a behavioral health crisis in the United States and in Virginia," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a city park. "A crisis that shows up in all facets of our society, in our homes, in our schools, in our workplace."

The Republican governor said he will work across party lines "to chart a path forward."

Chesapeake’s candlelight vigil paid tribute to a diverse group of third-shift workers, ages 16 to 70, who unloaded trucks, broke down cardboard boxes and stocked shelves in this sprawling but tight-knit community near the coast.

The employees were slain Tuesday night by a store supervisor, who also died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Several others were wounded.

The shooter left behind a note that claimed he was harassed and pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked, police said. The handgun that was used was legally purchased that morning, and he had no criminal record.

Much of the vigil focused on those who died and efforts to help this city of about 250,000 people to heal. And many people wrote messages on six white crosses as the sun set and a crescent moon hung low in the sky.

Chesapeake City Councilman Don J. Carey III shared details on each victim.

Chavez Baron had started working at the store to lessen the financial burden on his parents. His dad said he was his best friend.

Pendleton lived a clean life and believed in Jesus Christ. Despite not having a car or a driver’s license, he got to work on time for 11 years, never wanting to miss a shift.

Lorenzo Gamble, 43, was a quiet and reserved man who loved spending time with his two sons.

Tyneka Johnson, 22, had a smile that could light up any room. Her mom said she felt like she lost her best friend.

Kellie Pyle, 52, spread positivity wherever she went and would give her last dollar to make sure her friends and family had their needs met.

Randy Blevins, 70, was a kind and gentle man who loved Thanksgiving because he got the day off and could spend time with his family.

"We honor and pray for all those who were injured that night," Carey said. "And for those throughout our community who suffered emotional wounds: We see you. We love you. We are here for you."

Earlier on Monday, Chesapeake City Council held a brief special meeting to approve a resolution that will help free up funding for the response to and recovery from the shooting.

