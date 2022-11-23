President Biden calls Virginia Walmart shooting rampage a 'horrific and senseless act of violence'

President Joe Biden said the Virginia Walmart shooting rampage was a "horrific and senseless act of violence" in a statement released Wednesday morning.

Biden said he and the first lady are mourning the loss of the six people killed when a store employee opened fired Tuesday night. Police say the shooter then turned the gun on himself.

In his statement, Biden said greater gun control reform measures are needed. This tragedy comes less than two weeks after three student football players were gunned down at the University of Virginia and just days after a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs left five people dead.

READ PRESIDENT BIDEN’S FULL STATEMENT:

"Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings. But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable.

Jill and I grieve for those families, for the Chesapeake community, and for the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just suffered a terrible shooting at the University of Virginia this month. We also mourn for all those across America who have lost loved ones to these tragic shootings that we must come together as a nation to stand against.

This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough. We must take greater action.

We are grateful to the first responders who mobilized to assist victims, and I have directed federal officials to provide any support and assistance needed to the people of Chesapeake."