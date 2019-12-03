Expand / Collapse search

Chilly, breezy Tuesday; passing snow flurry possible overnight

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, December 3

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, December 3.

WASHINGTON - The sun returns Tuesday with a typical December chill in the air along with a brisk wind out of the northwest.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says early morning temperatures are in the 30s and afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 40s.

The wind may gust between 25-30 mph which will definitely make it feel colder.

Keep an eye out on Wednesday morning for a weak disturbance crossing the area that may produce a quick rain or snow shower -- but it is not expected to have an impact.

