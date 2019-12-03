Chilly, breezy Tuesday; passing snow flurry possible overnight

The sun returns Tuesday with a typical December chill in the air along with a brisk wind out of the northwest.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says early morning temperatures are in the 30s and afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 40s.

The wind may gust between 25-30 mph which will definitely make it feel colder.

Keep an eye out on Wednesday morning for a weak disturbance crossing the area that may produce a quick rain or snow shower -- but it is not expected to have an impact.

