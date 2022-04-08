Child's death prompts calls for road safety improvements in Arlington

Civic groups, community advocates, and local residents are requesting for a stretch of road in Arlington to be made safer for pedestrians, and cyclists.

There are three schools near South Carlin Springs Road. Parents say not only is the traffic and congestion horrible on the busy street, but it's also too dangerous for their kids to walk around.

"School safety and school transportation safety is of utmost importance," said Gillian Burgess, an Arlington Public Schools parent. "One of the biggest risks our kids face is the threat from car violence, from traffic violence, and we need to keep them safe. What happened in Montgomery County is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to those families, but we need to make sure it doesn’t happen in Arlington."

On Wednesday morning in Bethesda, Maryland, a 7-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car while waiting at the bus stop. In Arlington, South Carlin Springs Road isn't the only issue, the north side of the street has problems too.

A lot of students who go to Kenmore Middle School often walk along that stretch of the road.

Members of the Bluemont and Arlington Forest Citizen Associations wrote a resolution to the county requesting slower speed limits, safer crosswalks, and more police in the area.

Arlington police say they have responded to North Carlin Springs road 33 times for traffic-related issues so far this year and for 35 situations at the same time last year. Arlington County tells FOX 5 DC they are investigating to see if the street qualifies for the changes.

FOX 5 DC's Sierra Fox spoke with a woman who has lived in the area for 30 years and says it's about time the congestion is examined more closely.

"It’s needed, but I think it has been a long time coming, said Joanne Dunn, an Arlington resident who lives nearby. "Traffic volume now is so large that instituting any measures are going to be much larger now, and they’re probably going to have to change traffic patterns to some degree."

Arlington County expects to complete the study and have results by the end of the year.