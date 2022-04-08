Community mourns after 7-year-old boy struck, killed by car at school bus stop in Montgomery County

A community is in mourning after a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by car while waiting at a school bus stop in Montgomery County.

The tragic incident happened Wednesday at a bus stop on the corner of Grosvenor Lane and King Charles Way near the I-495 overpass in the Bethesda area.

The young boy was identified as Muhammed Saifullah Elsyaf, a first-grade student at Ashburton Elementary School. Muhammed his father and a younger sibling in a stroller were waiting for the school bus around 8 a.m. Wednesday in a grassy area near the stop when they were all struck by a vehicle that left the road.

The father suffered minor injuries and the sibling was unharmed. Muhammed was taken to the hospital where he died Thursday.

Flowers left alongside the roadway in Bethesda near where a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday.

Police say the man driving the car remained at the scene. They said he lost control of the vehicle before leaving the roadway. He has not been charged.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass who was at the scene of the incident Wednesday. Glass said government officials need to work with Montgomery County Schools to evaluate where bus stops are located and to make sure they are safe for students.

In a letter, Ashburton Elementary School officials remembered the young boy they lost. "For those of you who knew Muhammed, we ask that you remember and celebrate his joyous smile," the letter said in part. "For those of you who did not know Muhammed, we ask that you respect that there are feelings of sadness throughout our larger school community and to support us with your understanding."

A support team of psychologists and counselors will be available to provide emotional support for those who need help.