Child found dead inside trash can in Northwest DC

A child was found dead by DC police Monday morning, according to a public incident from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The report confirms officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Irving St. NW around 7:45 a.m. to investigate the report of an unconscious child.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a bathroom where a child's body was discovered inside a plastic bag in a trash can.

The child was pronounced dead by DC Fire and EMS Medical Director Dr. Robert Holman.

The case is now a death investigation.